Northeast Ohioans celebrate iconic Euclid Beach Park with car show, festival

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Beach Park enthusiasts gathered at the Metroparks Euclid Creek Reservation Sunday to celebrate and preserve the history and memories of the iconic amusement park that closed in 1969.

The group Euclid Beach Park Now installed photo posters with information about rides that were in the park and members of the public were invited to show off their historical vehicles, especially the kinds that attendees drove to the park between 1901 and 1969, according to a media release.

Visitors could also explore memorabilia and purchase souvenirs, historic photos, t-shirts, and books.

WIXY1260 online provided music played during the park’s summer concerts and took requests from the crowd, the release said.

Visitors also took rides in the Rocket Ship Car — a vehicle made from one of the three original cars of the popular ride at the park.

