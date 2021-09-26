Overdose spike alert issued in Huron County

HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Huron County Board of Mental Health and Addiction Services issued an overdose spike alert on Saturday.

Three overdoses were reported from approximately 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday in the southern part of the county, the Huron County Board of Mental Health and Addiction Services warned in a Facebook post.

Their post said Let’s Get Real is a resource available for those at risk of overdose.

The recovery community organization can be reached at 567-743-7130.

Naloxone is available for free at Let’s Get Real, the post said. The Huron County location is at 2 Oak Street in Norwalk.

