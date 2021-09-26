2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Victim ID’d after fatal shooting in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood

A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening in Cleveland’s East Side...
A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening in Cleveland’s East Side Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood.(Tim Dubravetz)
By Stephanie Czekalinski and Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening in Cleveland’s East Side Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Michael A. Preston, of Cleveland.

Cleveland police and emergency personnel had roped off a crime scene in the 2700 block of East 117th Street around 5:30 p.m., according to a 19 News photojournalist.

Preston was shot multiple times while in a vehicle, according to a Cleveland police media release.

Cleveland medics took Preston to University Hospitals where he died, police said.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson

Latest News

OBJ
5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire.
No injuries reported after fire at Westbury Apartments in North Olmsted
Funeral services announced for grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson
Overdose spike alert issued in Huron County