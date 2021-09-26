Victim ID’d after fatal shooting in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening in Cleveland’s East Side Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Michael A. Preston, of Cleveland.

Cleveland police and emergency personnel had roped off a crime scene in the 2700 block of East 117th Street around 5:30 p.m., according to a 19 News photojournalist.

Preston was shot multiple times while in a vehicle, according to a Cleveland police media release.

Cleveland medics took Preston to University Hospitals where he died, police said.

