Bradley Zimmer belts home run off pitch from his own brother during Indians, Royals game

Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer (4) walks to the dugout after the fourth inning of the first...
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer (4) walks to the dugout after the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. Cleveland won 3-1. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Things got a little awkward between the Zimmer brothers during Monday’s game between the Cleveland Indians and Kansas City Royals.

Indians outfielder Bradley Zimmer drove a pitch out of the park for a home run. His brother, Kyle Zimmer, was the pitcher at the time for the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals pitcher made his professional debut in 2019 while the 28-year-old Indians outfielder first played in the majors in 2017.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

