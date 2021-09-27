Bradley Zimmer belts home run off pitch from his own brother during Indians, Royals game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Things got a little awkward between the Zimmer brothers during Monday’s game between the Cleveland Indians and Kansas City Royals.

Indians outfielder Bradley Zimmer drove a pitch out of the park for a home run. His brother, Kyle Zimmer, was the pitcher at the time for the Kansas City Royals.

Thanksgiving is going to be really awkward this year for the Zimmer brothers ... pic.twitter.com/13wBljlvTu — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) September 27, 2021

The Royals pitcher made his professional debut in 2019 while the 28-year-old Indians outfielder first played in the majors in 2017.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.