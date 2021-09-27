Bradley Zimmer belts home run off pitch from his own brother during Indians, Royals game
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Things got a little awkward between the Zimmer brothers during Monday’s game between the Cleveland Indians and Kansas City Royals.
Indians outfielder Bradley Zimmer drove a pitch out of the park for a home run. His brother, Kyle Zimmer, was the pitcher at the time for the Kansas City Royals.
The Royals pitcher made his professional debut in 2019 while the 28-year-old Indians outfielder first played in the majors in 2017.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.