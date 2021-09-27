2 Strong 4 Bullies
Broadview Heights woman steals police car, leads officers on chase (video)

Broadview Heights Police tackling the woman who stole a police cruiser in September.
Broadview Heights Police tackling the woman who stole a police cruiser in September.(Broadview Heights Police Department)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Video released by the Broadview Heights Police Department shows the moment an officer realized his police car was stolen, leading to a chase.

The incident started on Sept. 16 at 8:23 a.m. when police responded to a call from Mary Tolar that her 2-year-old daughter had been kidnapped in Illinois.

BHPD received calls in the past about Tolar, whose daughter is staying in Illinois with family due to “Tolar’s mental status and inability to care for the child.”

When police arrived at Tolar’s home, she told officers she did not want to speak with them.

Four more 911 calls were made that day; two from Tolar, saying she would not talk to police, and from neighbors saying Tolar was trying to enter other vehicles around the neighborhood.

An officer, arriving on scene around 12:30 p.m., attempted to speak again with Tolar at her front door. During this time, Tolar left the home through the garage, jumped into the police car through an open window and drove off.

A rifle and shotgun were in the car at the time.

From body camera footage, police can be heard “boxing” the stolen cruiser in an attempt to stop it. Tolar then ran away from the car and was tackled within seconds.

Watch the raw body camera video from the moment the car was stolen:

Watch the raw body camera video from the moment the car was stopped:

Tolar has been charged with disrupting public service, three counts of theft, and failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

