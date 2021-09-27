2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Business economists lower growth forecasts due to virus

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s business economists now expect slower economic growth this year due to the widespread delta variant of the coronavirus, while also saying the economy could improve more quickly next year as vaccinations become more accepted.

In a survey being released Monday, the National Association for Business Economics found that its panel now expects full-year economic growth of 5.6%, down from a forecast for 6.7% growth in NABE’s previous survey in May.

However, economists raised their forecast for 2022 economic growth to 3.5% from a previous outlook of 2.8%.

Inflation should remain at elevated levels through the fourth quarter before moderating next year, the survey’s panelists predict.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

animal shelter at capacity
Pandemic pets are facing euthanization after being surrendered due to overcrowding
Dr. Jordan Foster, an emergency medicine physician at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University...
Vaccination deadline arrives for NY health care workers
Milton Rullan (Source: Parma police)
Grand jury indicts Parma man for hit and run accident which injured 9-year-old boy
Mashariki Kudumu, maternal and infant health director for the March of Dimes in Los Angeles,...
California bill aims to reduce deaths for Black mothers
Facebook announced the development of an Instagram Kids app in March, saying at the time that...
Facebook puts Instagram for kids on hold after pushback