Celebrate National Manufacturing Day in Medina by taking a tour
By Damon Maloney
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina County is home to more than 200 manufacturing companies that contribute greatly to the region’s economic success.

Friday, Oct. 1, the Medina County Economic Development Corporation invites the public to celebrate National Manufacturing Day by taking part in Made in Medina County Day.

Several manufacturing companies including Mack Industries, Akro-Mils and Blair Rubber are offering tours. It’s a chance to learn about the businesses and potential employment opportunities.

The tours are happening from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Those interested in participating should register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/made-in-medina-county-day-plant-tours-tickets-160583945905?aff=ebdssbeac.

Bethany Dentler, executive director at the Medina County Economic Development Corporation joins 19 News This Morning Anchor Damon Maloney to talk about the upcoming event.

