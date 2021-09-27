Cleveland Clinic has highest number of COVID-19 patients since last winter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic officials announced Monday they are treating the highest volume of COVID-19 patients since last winter and the majority of the patients are unvaccinated.

Clinic officials said they have about 460 COVID-19 patients in their Ohio hospitals.

About 135 of those patients are in the ICU.

According to the clinic, these numbers are more than double from August.

“We all must stay vigilant against this virus. Our forecast models predict our highest volumes of COVID-19 patients will come in the next several weeks, as this wave peaks in northern Ohio.”

The high number of COVID-19 patients is leading to longer than expected wait times in emergency departments, according to clinic officials.

Officials added several hospitals; including, Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital are scheduling fewer nonessential surgeries requiring an inpatient stay.

“Despite these challenges, we remain committed to meeting the needs of the communities we serve. Essential and urgent inpatient surgeries — including heart, cancer, pediatrics, transplantation and neurological cases — will continue as scheduled.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.