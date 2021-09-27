2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Clinic has highest number of COVID-19 patients since last winter

(Source: Cleveland Clinic)
(Source: Cleveland Clinic)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic officials announced Monday they are treating the highest volume of COVID-19 patients since last winter and the majority of the patients are unvaccinated.

Clinic officials said they have about 460 COVID-19 patients in their Ohio hospitals.

About 135 of those patients are in the ICU.

According to the clinic, these numbers are more than double from August.

“We all must stay vigilant against this virus. Our forecast models predict our highest volumes of COVID-19 patients will come in the next several weeks, as this wave peaks in northern Ohio.”

The high number of COVID-19 patients is leading to longer than expected wait times in emergency departments, according to clinic officials.

Officials added several hospitals; including, Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital are scheduling fewer nonessential surgeries requiring an inpatient stay.

“Despite these challenges, we remain committed to meeting the needs of the communities we serve. Essential and urgent inpatient surgeries — including heart, cancer, pediatrics, transplantation and neurological cases — will continue as scheduled.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

The mother chose not to get vaccinated during her pregnancy, her family says.
'She had a heart of gold': Family mourns mother of 4 who died of COVID-19
Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,266 new COVID-19 cases
Overdose spike alert issued in Huron County
Two hosts of "The View" received positive test results for COVID-19 moments before a scheduled...
COVID test drama plays out live on 'The View'