Concert to honor Michael Stanley’s decades-long career planned for December

Concert to honor Michael Stanley’s 5-decade long career this December
By Steph Krane
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - He entertained crowds for decades; now, Michael Stanley will be honored with a special concert in his memory.

“Michael Stanley: Among My Friends Again” will take the stage on Friday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. at MGM Northfield Park- Center Stage.

The concert will feature members of The Resonators, as well as special guest Jonah Koslen, as they play more than 50 years worth of songs from the Cleveland music legend.

A portion of every ticket sold will go to the newly formed 10,000 Watts of Holy Light Fund, through The Cleveland Foundation.

The fund will give money to Cleveland-centered organizations annually.

“We wanted to find a way to continue to celebrate our father’s involvement with local charitable organizations,” Stanley’s daughters Anna Sary and Sarah Sharp said. “We know our father would love that his music will continue to bring happiness and memories for years to come.”

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Oct. 1 at ticketmaster.com.

