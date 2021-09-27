Death penalty trial for Stanley Ford, the Akron man convicted of killing 9 in arson incidents, moves to sentencing phase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County judge Christine Croce and the jurors will consider a punishment for Stanley Ford on Monday as the death penalty trial now transitions to the sentencing phase.

Ford, who was originally facing more than two dozen criminal charges, was convicted by jury last week of murdering nine people in three separate fires that he set intentionally in 2016 and 2017.

The first fire was on April 18, 2016, at 719 Fultz Avenue. Lindell Lewis and Gloria Jean Hart were killed.

The second fire was on Jan. 23, 2017, at 723 Russell Avenue. A Dodge Durango was set on fire; nobody was hurt.

The third fire was on May 15, 2017, at 693 Fultz Avenue. Seven people were killed, including two adults and five kids.

The victims were identified as:

Jared Boggs, 14 Daisia Huggins, 6 Kyle Huggins, 5 Alivia Huggins, 3 Cameron Huggins, 16 months old Dennis Huggins, 35 Angela Boggs, 38 Lindell Lewis, 56 Gloria Jean Hart, 61

A mistrial was initially declared for Ford in June 2020 during the first court proceedings.

Shortly after meeting with jurors then, Judge Christine Croce called the mistrial because of the challenges of moving forward with a fair trial while still practicing safe COVID-19 protocols.

19 News spoke to Ford in 2017 when he was living in a home next to one he allegedly set on fire.

Stanley Ford: Man charged in deadly Akron fire, denied involvement to 19 News

Judge Croce is expected to follow the recommendation of the jury regarding if Ford should be sentenced to death or receive a prison term.

