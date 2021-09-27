2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Fans shared their emotions at the last Cleveland Indians home game

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was the last hurrah before Progressive Field takes down any reference to the Indians around Progressive Field.

The team told 19 News they are still working out plans to remove all of the signage and what to do with it.

Die-hard Indian fan Frank Kurtz doesn’t want to see it go.

“Well, I do think it’s kind of a shame I think they are trying to erase history & I really don’t think they ought to do that,” Kurtz added.

Erik Zarins came all the way from Toronto to see the last Cleveland Indians home game.

He said he would support the team no matter what.

“It’s only a rebrand people are upset about it; you know what that’s your opinion; I got mine. I don’t mind the Guardian’s name. I just want to see a performance out of the baseball team,” he said.

People have a bunch of memories associated with the Indian’s name and logos, including Patrick Wright, who’s here with his daughter.

“My whole basement is adorned in Indians paraphernalia. I don’t really like the name guardians; a different name would have been better,” Wright said.

Jay Arsenault flew from Boston to witness this game.

He’s just thankful for the memories but is looking forward to a bright future for the team.

“Turn the clock to the next day as being the Guardians; I’ll always be a Cleveland lifer in that sense,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Akron-based Summa Health to reduce hospital beds by 20% due to staffing shortage
Akron-based Summa Health to reduce hospital beds by 20% due to staffing shortage
19 news update 9-27-2021
19 news update 9-27-2021
Man arrested in connection to death of baby, Cleveland police say
Man arrested in connection to death of baby, Cleveland police say
Fans shared their emotions at the last Cleveland Indians home game
Fans shared their emotions at the last Cleveland Indians home game