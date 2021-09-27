Final Cleveland home game of Indians era to be played Monday at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians will take to Progressive Field for the last home game on Monday afternoon before the team changes its name to the Guardians.

Of more than 1,200 possible options, the name Guardians was announced as the future team title during a July press conference. Months of discussions to change the name were triggered by complaints that the name “Indians” could be considered racist.

“We heard this name often from our fans as a top contender because of it’s connection to the iconic Cleveland landmark - The Hope Memorial Bridge that stands just outside of our ballpark where the Guardians of Traffic have become a symbol of the city’s resiliency,” the team wrote on their website.

The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the Hope Memorial Bridge. (Source: Cleveland Guardians)

The current team name of the Indians has been in place for over 100 years.

The team will finish the rest of the 2021 season on the road before beginning next year as the Cleveland Guardians.

