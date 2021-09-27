Fugitive of the Week wanted for sexual conduct with a child

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are looking for a 59-year-old man who they said engaged in both sexual contact and sexual conduct with a minor over the course of four years.

Rogelio Barrios is wanted by both the U.S. Marshals and the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office for rape and gross sexual imposition.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) said the crimes happened between 2017 and 2020.

The victim was under the age of 13 when the sexual contact and conduct happened; at one point, they were under the age of 10.

Barrios in 5′5″ tall and weighs about 190 pounds, the NOVFTF said.

His last known address is near the 700 block of West 21st Street in Lorain.

Call 1-866-4WANTED if you see Barrios.

