Grand jury indicts Parma man for hit and run accident which injured 9-year-old boy

Milton Rullan (Source: Parma police)
(Source: Parma police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted the driver accused of hitting a Parma child and then fleeing the scene on one count of not stopping after an accident.

The hit and run crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 24 in the 4700 block of Sheraton Drive in Parma.

Parma police said Milton Rullan struck a nine-year-old boy riding his bike and then dumped his SUV at the Ries Ice Rink on Forestwood Drive.

The child suffered serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

The accident happened the day before his 10th birthday.

Rullan turned himself into police on Aug. 25.

He will be arraigned on Oct. 15.

