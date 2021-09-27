North Ridgeville police remove 6-foot rat snake from middle of Lorain Road

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s not often that a 911 caller tips a Northeast Ohio police department that a diamondback rattlesnake was in the middle of Lorain Road.

But that’s the call North Ridgeville police got Monday around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lorain and Root roads, North Ridgeville police said.

Officer John Metzo was dispatched to handle the suspected rattler because of his rather colorful past work experience, according to a police Facebook post.

Metzo has previously rescued a kangaroo, pulled a raccoon out of a dishwasher and captured a cow named “Moodini” that fell out of a truck, according to the post.

He was able to get the six-foot snake off Lorain Road with a noose, but the snake -- which turned out to be a common rat snake -- was not pleased.

The police department called in a Metroparks ranger who took the snake to a more appropriate habitat.

Rat snakes are Ohio’s largest species of snake and grow to eight feet long.

They are not venomous.

If you like a good story, the description of events provided by police is definitely worth a read.

Check it out below.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.