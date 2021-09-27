Northeast Ohio Weather: 80 degrees today and windy; cooler tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Warm air mass in place today. Strong south winds with gusts over 30 mph at times. Both of these factors will allow afternoon temperatures to rise to 80 degrees or higher. Early morning clouds will give way to a partly cloudy afternoon. A cold front is forecast to track through early tomorrow morning. It’ll be a warm night as we only drop into the 60s overnight. Mostly cloudy sky. We did include isolated overnight storms as the front approaches and pushes through. We start out with some low clouds tomorrow. The clouds gradually clear out though. The wind shifts to the north and northeast. High temperatures tomorrow around 70 degrees. It’s sunshine on Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures in the 70 to 75 degree range.

