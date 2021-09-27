2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: 80 degrees today and windy; cooler tomorrow

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Warm air mass in place today. Strong south winds with gusts over 30 mph at times. Both of these factors will allow afternoon temperatures to rise to 80 degrees or higher. Early morning clouds will give way to a partly cloudy afternoon. A cold front is forecast to track through early tomorrow morning. It’ll be a warm night as we only drop into the 60s overnight. Mostly cloudy sky. We did include isolated overnight storms as the front approaches and pushes through. We start out with some low clouds tomorrow. The clouds gradually clear out though. The wind shifts to the north and northeast. High temperatures tomorrow around 70 degrees. It’s sunshine on Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures in the 70 to 75 degree range.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson

Latest News

Tonight will be fair but breezy as lows dip to around 60.
Northeast Ohio weather: Warming with more sun Monday
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 9/26/2021
National Weather Service warns of dangerous rip currents in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga counties
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 9/25/2021