2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: Cold front moves through tonight; 40s by Wednesday morning

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is on the way to northern Ohio.

This feature will bring us an increase in cloud cover overnight.

A spotty shower or two can’t be ruled out, but most of the area will get through tonight dry.

A lingering shower or two is possible in the morning.

Skies will slowly clear during the day Tuesday.

Much cooler weather will follow the front.

Expect highs around 70 degrees and nights in the 40s through the weekend.

No widespread rain is in the forecast until next Monday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: 80 degrees and windy on Monday, cooler on Tuesday

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: 80 degrees and windy on Monday, cooler on Tuesday
Tonight will be fair but breezy as lows dip to around 60.
Northeast Ohio weather: Warming with more sun Monday
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 9/26/2021
National Weather Service warns of dangerous rip currents in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga counties