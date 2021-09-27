Northeast Ohio weather: Cold front moves through tonight; 40s by Wednesday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is on the way to northern Ohio.

This feature will bring us an increase in cloud cover overnight.

A spotty shower or two can’t be ruled out, but most of the area will get through tonight dry.

A lingering shower or two is possible in the morning.

Skies will slowly clear during the day Tuesday.

Much cooler weather will follow the front.

Expect highs around 70 degrees and nights in the 40s through the weekend.

No widespread rain is in the forecast until next Monday.

