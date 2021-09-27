2 Strong 4 Bullies
Pandemic pets are facing euthanization after being surrendered due to overcrowding

animal shelter at capacity
animal shelter at capacity(WOIO)
By Aria Janel
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dogs across America are facing euthanization.

Many families brought home four-legged friends to help fill the isolation they felt during the pandemic.

“Some of them realized, ‘Oh, maybe my regular life wasn’t for a dog.’ So as opposed to shifting their mindset, they rehomed them or surrendered their dogs at shelters,” explained Teressa Doaty.

Because of the demand, some animal shelters around the nation are posting signs on their doors telling people all surrenders will be euthanized.

Some are taking it a step further, saying people must stay during the procedure, using it as a scare tactic.

“They didn’t ask you to come to get them in the first place. Then once you do, you make that commitment to be there for them,” said Doaty.

Doaty is the owner of Paws Play, a day care in downtown Cleveland. She says the rehoming is not a service they offer, but that hasn’t stopped the phones from ringing.

“I want to see the right thing happen with them. I don’t want them to land in the wrong hands. I want to give them a second chance to live,” said Doaty.

Doaty says if you must give your dog away, try and rehome them to someone who will be invested in taking care of them, and if you have to take them to a shelter, make sure it’s a no-kill one.

Paws Play is also doing their second annual Make a Dog’s Day campaign. They’re asking for donations of anything you think could make a dog’s day. They want toys, food or treats to take to the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter.

Please have your donations by Oct. 22.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

