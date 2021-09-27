2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Parma police introduce program to help stop ‘porch pirates’

Packages in Parma
Packages in Parma(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new initiative in the city of Parma is meant to help deter “porch pirates,” according to officials.

Members of the Parma Police Department joined Mayor Tim DeGreeter, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley and others for a Monday afternoon announcement highlighting the new crime-fighting equipment.

“The device can also be used for other crime-fighting purposes, such as combating auto theft,” Parma Police Chief Joseph Bobak said.

The Parma “S.T.O.P.” program was introduced as the holiday season nears. A Parma council members said the city typically sees an increase in package thefts beginning at this time of year.

Police said the program is not funded with taxpayer money.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Ohio reports single-day increase of 3,681 new COVID-19 cases
Broadview Heights Police tackling the woman who stole a police cruiser in September.
Broadview Heights woman steals police car, leads officers on chase (video)
Severance Hall and Playhouse Square to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test to attend concerts, shows
Trejuan Johnson (Source: Stark County Sheriff)
Trial underway for Canton man accused of killing 1-year-old boy