Parma police introduce program to help stop ‘porch pirates’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new initiative in the city of Parma is meant to help deter “porch pirates,” according to officials.

Members of the Parma Police Department joined Mayor Tim DeGreeter, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley and others for a Monday afternoon announcement highlighting the new crime-fighting equipment.

“The device can also be used for other crime-fighting purposes, such as combating auto theft,” Parma Police Chief Joseph Bobak said.

The Parma “S.T.O.P.” program was introduced as the holiday season nears. A Parma council members said the city typically sees an increase in package thefts beginning at this time of year.

Police said the program is not funded with taxpayer money.

