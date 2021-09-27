Police ask for help locating missing Elyria teen
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are asking for help locating a 15-year-old who went missing early Sunday morning.
Emily Andrewski was last seen around the 6200 block of West River Road South around 12:30 a.m., according to an Elyria police Facebook post.
Andrewski is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds, according to police.
She has hazel eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a white tank top, pink pajama pants and white shoes.
Police ask any with information about her whereabouts to contact Det. Conway at 440-326-1205 or rconway@cityofelyria.org.
Andrewski may have run away, according to police.
Anyone hiding her could face criminal prosecution, police said.
