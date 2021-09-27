The potential impact of Rep. Anthony Gonzalez’s retirement

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Just one day before his 37th birthday, Republican Ohio Representative Anthony Gonzalez made an announcement that would mark an important milestone both personally and professionally.

In a statement released on Twitter, Gonzalez shared he’s not seeking re-election. “The threat of violence is out there,” said Dr. Todd Belt, a professor and director of The Graduate School of Political Management at George Washington University.

Dr. Belt says in addition to Gonzalez’s safety concerns, Gonzalez faced an uphill battle towards re-election following the Ohio Republican Party Central Committee’s vote to censure him for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump earlier this year. As well as mounting backlash from Trump himself.

The former president made these remarks in February at the Conservative Political Action Conference while naming the congressional members who voted to impeach him.

“Anthony Gonzalez,” said Trump. “That’s another beauty get rid of them all.”

“I think what we’re really seeing here is a vendetta by President Trump to push out people who voted to impeach him,” said Belt.

In the wake of the January 6th insurrection, Gonzalez was one of ten Republicans in the House who voted to impeach Trump blaming the violence that transpired on the former president’s unfounded claims he lost the election because it was rigged.

Gonzalez made these remarks following what many have deemed “the big lie.”

“Continuing to perpetuate falsehoods especially ones that are dangerous that led to the violence on January 6th is a recipe for disaster for the party, but it’s also horribly irresponsible,” he said.

In the upcoming race for Ohio’s 16th district, Trump announced he is endorsing Republican Max Miller. Dr. Belt believes Trump’s actions are deliberate. “Donald Trump wants to be relevant,” said Belt. “He wants the party to be behind him, and that can be especially important if he runs in 2024.”

Gonzalez’s announcement makes him the tenth Republican from the 117th Congress to announce they are retiring or seeking another office. He will officially leave office Jan 3, 2023.

