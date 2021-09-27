Real estate mogul Howard Hanna Jr. dies at age of 101

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Real estate icon Howard W. Hanna Jr. died at the age of 101 years old.

The Howard Hanna Real Estate Services told 19 News on Monday that the company’s founder died on Sept. 25.

“At 101 years old, Mr. Hanna led a life well-lived, impacted an entire industry, and remained a dedicated family man and community leader,” the company shared in a statement.

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services was founded in 1957 in Pittsburgh, Pa., but his influence has since been felt significantly in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio.

Hanna’s cause of death was not revealed.

Visitations will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday in Pittsburgh followed by funeral services on Thursday.

