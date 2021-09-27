2 Strong 4 Bullies
Thieves scale fence on West Side, steal school vehicle catalytic converters, police say

Cleveland police are asking for information about the theft of catalytic converters from three school vehicles earlier in September.(Cleveland police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s help figuring out who jumped the fence outside the Horizon Education Center on West 25th Street earlier this month and stole the catalytic converters out of three school vans.

The theft occurred on Sept. 16, according to a Second District Community Relations Committee Facebook post.

The school has not been able to transport their student because of the incident, police say.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.

Post by Second District Community Relations Committee.

