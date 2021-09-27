2 Strong 4 Bullies
Trial underway for Canton man accused of killing 1-year-old boy

Trejuan Johnson (Source: Stark County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial for Trejuan Johnson.

Johnson is charged with murder for the deadly shooting of a one-year-old boy in July 2020.

Ace Lucas and his twin brother Arcel were sleeping on the couch in their Canton home when they were hit by bullets fired into their home.

Ace was struck in the head and died from his injuries.

Ace was shot and killed while he slept inside his home in July 2020.
Arcel was hit in the leg and survived.

The father of the twins, Aaron Lucas, 29, was murdered on Aug. 8, the day before Johnson’s trial was first scheduled to begin.

Aaron was a key witnesses for the prosecution.

Canton police arrested Nichalous Harvey, 37, of Canton, for Aaron’s murder.

Harvey remains locked up in the Stark County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Nichalous Harvey
Nichalous Harvey(Source: Stark County Jail)

Stark County Court of Common Pleas Judge Tayrn Heath is presiding over Johnson’s trial.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

