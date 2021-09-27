Weapons revealed during trial for 2020 double murder in Concord Township

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Weapons recovered from the night of a double murder were revealed at court during the Blake Sargi trial.

Sargi is accused of killing and shooting Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson and William Larondez Jackson Jr. on Jan. 4, 2020.

The married couple was found shot to death in a white SUV in the neighborhood where Sargi’s mother lives in Concord Township.

Investigators recovered two guns from that night. One of the guns was in Heavenly’s thighs at the time she was killed. They say Sargi used the other gun to shoot the married couple.

Investigators also demonstrated the various ways Sargi could have fired his gun.

The defense has yet to call witnesses to the stand, but during opening statements, they claimed Sargi shot the couple out of self-defense.

From both sides of the courtroom, 19 News has learned this all stemmed from a drug deal gone wrong.

The couple’s loved ones were yet again in court on Monday. They have expressed how emotional this has been and how badly they want justice.

