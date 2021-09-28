2 men wanted for robbery of Subway in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for two men who they say robbed a Subway sandwich store at gunpoint last week.

Last Wednesday, Sept. 22, employees at the Subway on the 1000 block of Kenmore Avenue told police a man entered the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded money from the register.

A second man stood at the door as a lookout, police said.

One suspect is between 18 to 23 years old and around 6′ tall.

He was wearing all black clothing, a dark green mask, and red shoes at the time of the robbery.

The other suspect is believed to be around 16-20 years old and around 5′8″ tall.

He was wearing a red hoodie and a surgical type mask when he acted as a lookout in the robbery.

If you know who these men are, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO at 274637 with your tips.

