2 teens shot in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Two 15-year-old boys were shot late Monday night in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, police said.

Around 10:45 p.m. Monday, one boy was grazed in the head, and another was shot in the buttocks, according to Cleveland Police.

The shooting happened at Outhwaite Homes, on Case Court.

Both of the boys were taken to the hospital.

Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority is investigating the shooting.

