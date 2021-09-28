29-year-old Cleveland man dies after shooting on city’s West side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the gunman in a deadly shooting on the city’s West side Monday afternoon.

According to officers, Dewayne Zuber, 29, of Cleveland, was standing outside in the 1200 block of Spruce Court around 5:30 p.m. when he was shot in the chest by an unknown person.

The suspect then fled in a vehicle.

Cleveland police have not yet released a description of the shooter or the vehicle.

Zuber was pronounced dead at MetroHealth Medical Center around 7 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464.

