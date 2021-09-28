Bedford middle school closed due to COVID-19 case among staff

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Students at Heskett Middle School will be taking their classes online until the end of the week after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The middle school, part of Bedford City School District, had an employee who works in the front office test positive for the virus, forcing the people they had been in contact with to quarantine.

Without office personnel, Superintendent Andrea Celico said, the school must move to online learning through Friday.

The district plans to be back in person on Monday.

