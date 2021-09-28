Building a better CLE: Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood is open for business and welcoming everyone

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In recent years, dozens of businesses have chosen the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood on Cleveland’s near West Side to call home and to build their dream.

With those businesses has come noticeable change, according to Tiffany Murrell and James Harris who were enjoying the ambiance along Detroit Avenue near the West 65th Street intersection Sunday evening.

“I’ve seen growth, I’ve seen buildings being built, I’ve seen places with smaller storefronts turn into bigger businesses,” said Harris, who has been a regular in the neighborhood for the last couple of decades.

That business growth is by design, especially in the Gordon Square Arts District where more than 100 new businesses have opening since 2006.

“I’m from West Virginia, so this is new to me but it’s awesome,” said Murrell. “Being from a small town in West Virginia and coming to a big city like Cleveland, and seeing all the new development and new organizations they have, I simply love it.”

Those businesses have had a little help.

Thanks to an anonymous donor, the Detroit Shoreway community development was able to raise $54,000 in grant money that they spread out among 23 small, local businesses.

One was Luxe Kitchen & Lounge.

“We’ve been here 14 years. We’ve pretty much seen everyone come in and come out,” said Jeffrey Dix, Luxe’s general manager.

Luxe like just about every restaurant or bar has been trying to figure out a way to keep making money through the pandemic.

“Pretty much the entire community had our back the whole way through it,” said Dix. “I see them propping up coming back to the restaurant.”

According to the community development organization’s 2020 annual report, the group secured $2,000,000 in government and foundation funding to support local businesses on top of that $54,000 grant.

That fund also set aside five grants to help new, minority-owned businesses.

“There’s a lot of diversity here,” said Harris.

“Every restaurant and bar is completely different in this neighborhood,” Dix added. “So the more people in the neighborhood the better it is for all businesses.”

This story is part of 19 News’ Building a Better CLE series, featuring the city’s most historic and up-and-coming neighborhoods.

We took a deep dive into the data to understand what makes the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood tick, and we’re passing that information on to you.

Below, you can explore Cleveland’s neighborhoods and see what makes them unique compared to others in our great city.

Data was compiled by the Center for Community Solutions and published in 2021.

It includes figures from the Ohio Department of Health and census data.

