Chagrin Documentary Film Festival ready to showcase diverse works

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Chagrin Documentary Film Festival is ready to showcase 97 films from 38 countries.

This year marks the festivals 12th anniversary and because of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic there’s in-person and on-demand viewing options.

The festival runs October 5th through 10th.

Daniel Wingenfeld, marketing and programming manager with the film festival, will join 19 News This Morning Anchor Damon Maloney to discuss the showcase.

Several of the documentaries have local connections including first-time filmmaker and Cleveland Heights native Audrey Leach. Leach is debuting “Full-Out: Inside Ohio Show Choir.”

“The Master Craftsman” tells the story of Hudson’s Richard Grell who’s been designing and crafting Windsor Chairs from trees on his farm for 50 years.

“Open Hearts” from Ohio filmmakers Travis Pollert and Jacob Kostelli is a “week in the life” of a medical mission with doctors from around the world working together to heal 12 Haitian children through pediatric heart surgery.

