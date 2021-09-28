2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Metropolitan School District extends mask policy for students, teachers through October

(kold)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District announced on Tuesday that the requirement mandating masks for students and teachers has been extended at least through the month of October.

Eric Gordon made the announcement during a video message shared online:

“Students who struggled during a year of isolation and remote learning are back where they learned best; in classrooms. And we’re going to do everything in our power to keep them there,” Gordon said.

According to Gordon, hundreds of students and faculty members have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the academic year, but it’s believed that only one case occurred at school.

“Masks are not the only reason our strategy has been so effective,” Gordon added. “Social distancing, frequent sanitation, temperature checks, care clinics in each school, our COVID reporting hotline and swift notification of positive cases sent home by our dedicated nurses and principals all play roles.”

The policy applies to all individuals, no matter their vaccination status.

