Elyria man found shot to death in car stopped in roadway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Monday night.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Gulf Road just after 11 p.m. for reports of shots fired in the area.

A 41-year-old Elyria man, identified as Lamar Hudson, was found shot multiple times inside a 1998 Chevrolet Camaro that was stopped in the roadway.

According to police, Hudson was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case, police said.

This is a developing story.

