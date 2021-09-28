Funeral services held for Bishop Anthony Pilla, Cleveland’s 9th Catholic bishop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bishop Anthony Pilla, Cleveland’s ninth Catholic Bishop, was laid to rest on Tuesday after he passed away on Sept. 21.

Bishop Pilla was a native of Cleveland and served as bishop from 1981 to 2006.

According to the Catholic Diocese, he was named bishop by Pope John Paul II.

Pilla was born in 1932. He attended Cathedral Latin High School and graduated from Borromeo College in Wickliffe in 1955. He graduated from Saint Mary Seminary in Cleveland four years later.

According to the diocese, Pilla was active in the National Conference of Catholic Bishops and served on the Pontifical Commission for the Cultural Heritage of the Church.

