2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Funeral services held for Bishop Anthony Pilla, Cleveland’s 9th Catholic bishop

Bishop Pilla died on Sept. 21 at the age of 88
Cleveland Bishop Anthony M. Pilla passed away September 21st at his private residence.
Cleveland Bishop Anthony M. Pilla passed away September 21st at his private residence.(WOIO)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bishop Anthony Pilla, Cleveland’s ninth Catholic Bishop, was laid to rest on Tuesday after he passed away on Sept. 21.

Bishop Pilla was a native of Cleveland and served as bishop from 1981 to 2006.

According to the Catholic Diocese, he was named bishop by Pope John Paul II.

Pilla was born in 1932. He attended Cathedral Latin High School and graduated from Borromeo College in Wickliffe in 1955. He graduated from Saint Mary Seminary in Cleveland four years later.

According to the diocese, Pilla was active in the National Conference of Catholic Bishops and served on the Pontifical Commission for the Cultural Heritage of the Church.

The funeral service will be live streamed starting at 10:55 a.m. at this link.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Covid-19 test kit
Lorain County residents can pick up free COVID-19 test kids
Chagrin Documentary Film Festival to showcase diverse works
Chagrin Documentary Film Festival ready to showcase diverse works
Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood sees boost thanks to booming business
North Ridgeville police removed a six-foot rat snake from the middle of Lorain Road Monday.
North Ridgeville police remove 6-foot rat snake from middle of Lorain Road