Grand jury indicts Ashtabula man for the beating death of his girlfriend

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashtabula County Grand Jury indicted a 24-year-old Ashtabula man in connection with the fatal beating of his 41-year-old girlfriend.

Michael Ramirez Cuevas was indicted on the charges of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault.

Ashtabula police said Cuevas assaulted Jacqueline Pagan Flores on Aug. 6 and then dropped her off at his mom’s house in an “unconscious and battered state”.

His mother then brought Flores to a local hospital where she died.

At the time of the beating, Ramirez-Cuevas was out on bond for domestic violence and child endangering.

There is no next court date scheduled at this time.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.