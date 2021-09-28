LeBron James discusses his decision to get the COVID-19 vaccination

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Cavalier LeBron James discussed his decision to get the COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday during the LA Laker’s annual media day.

“I know that for me I can speak about myself,” James said. “I think everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family, and things of that nature. I know that I was very [skeptical] about it all, but after doing my research, and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited for not only me but for my family and for my friends, and that’s why I decided to do it.”

The decision was a personal one, he said. But the decision to get the shot also improves the team’s chances during the upcoming season, James said.

“No it was never a team discussion, but I think, at the end of the day, you’re always trying to figure out ways that you can always be available and protect one another and put yourselves in the best possible chance where you are available to your teammates — available to what we need to do on the floor,” he said. “The ultimate goal is to obviously win a championship... Obviously, health is the number one thing, and also just hold each other accountable on the floor. we’re excited to know that we’ve given ourselves another opportunity to be available to one another and that’s what it came down to.”

