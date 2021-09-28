2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

LeBron James discusses his decision to get the COVID-19 vaccination

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James acknowledges the Cleveland fans during a video tribute to...
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James acknowledges the Cleveland fans during a video tribute to James during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(AP)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Cavalier LeBron James discussed his decision to get the COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday during the LA Laker’s annual media day.

“I know that for me I can speak about myself,” James said. “I think everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family, and things of that nature. I know that I was very [skeptical] about it all, but after doing my research, and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited for not only me but for my family and for my friends, and that’s why I decided to do it.”

The decision was a personal one, he said. But the decision to get the shot also improves the team’s chances during the upcoming season, James said.

“No it was never a team discussion, but I think, at the end of the day, you’re always trying to figure out ways that you can always be available and protect one another and put yourselves in the best possible chance where you are available to your teammates — available to what we need to do on the floor,” he said. “The ultimate goal is to obviously win a championship... Obviously, health is the number one thing, and also just hold each other accountable on the floor. we’re excited to know that we’ve given ourselves another opportunity to be available to one another and that’s what it came down to.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

A Cleveland Indians fan holds up a sign during a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals...
Indians win last home game ahead of transition to Guardians
Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer (4) walks to the dugout after the fourth inning of the first...
Bradley Zimmer belts home run off pitch from his own brother during Indians, Royals game
Game of the Week - Romeo's Pizza
Vote now for the high school Game of the Week
Two guardians rest on the Hope Memorial Bridge within site of Progressive Field, Friday, July...
Final Cleveland home game of Indians era to be played Monday at Progressive Field