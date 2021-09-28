Lorain County residents can pick up free COVID-19 test kids

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - People who work or live in Lorain County are able to pick up free COVID-19 test kits at 15 different locations.

● Avon Branch, 37485 Harvest Dr. in Avon, 440-934-4743

● Columbia Branch, 13824 West River Rd. North in Columbia Station, 440-236-8751

● Domonkas Branch, 4125 East Lake Rd. in Sheffield Lake, 440-949-7410

● El Centro de Servicios Sociales, Inc., 2800 Pearl Ave. in Lorain, 440-277-8235

● Elyria Branch Central after 10/4/21, 211 Second St. in Elyria, 440-323-5747

● Grafton-Midview Branch, 983 Main St. in Grafton, 440-926-3317

● Herrick Memorial Library, 101 Willard Memorial Square in Wellington, 440-647-2120

● Keystone-LaGrange Branch after 10/4/21, 133 E. Commerce Dr. in LaGrange, 440-322-0119

● Lorain County Urban League, 200 Middle Ave. Suite 200 in Elyria, 440-323-3364

● Lorain Main Library, 351 West Sixth St. in Lorain, 440-244-1192

● North Ridgeville Branch, 35700 Bainbridge Rd. in North Ridgeville, 440-327-8326

● Oberlin Public Library, 65 South Main St. in Oberlin, 440-775-4790

● South Lorain Branch, 2121 Homewood Dr. in Lorain, 440-277-5672

● South Elyria Branch after 10/4/21, 340 15th St. in Elyria, 440-323-7519

● West River Branch after 10/4/21, 1194 West River Rd. North in Elyria, 440-324-2270

“Antigen test kits are best used as screening tools,” says Dave Covell, MPH, RS, Health Commissioner at LCPH. “It is recommended that you ask a healthcare provider for a confirmatory PCR test if you get a positive home test kit result.”

In order to use these tests, you must have mild symptoms, have access to the internet and have a smartphone or tablet with a camera or a computer with a webcam.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.