Northeast Ohio Weather: Noticeably cooler

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:37 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front rolled through early this morning. Most of the clouds today happening this morning. We will see a slow clearing trend this afternoon. High temperatures in the 60s along the lakeshore. You’ll still be above 70 degrees in the Akron-Canton zone. The wind is now out of the north. You’ll really notice the difference tonight. Clear sky and the wind goes light. Overnight temperatures plunge into the 40s away from the Lake Erie. Sunshine tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures around 70 degrees. The air mass cool a little more Thursday. Mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the 60s.

