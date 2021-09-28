2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Cool, crisp weather through Friday; rain returns Sunday

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:37 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are in for a gorgeous stretch of weather through Saturday.

Expect cool mornings with temperatures in the 40s and warm afternoons with temperatures around 70 degrees.

This wonderful weather will continue through Friday.

Saturday will be a touch warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Rain returns on Sunday.

Northeast Ohio weather: Cold front moves through tonight; 40s by Wednesday morning