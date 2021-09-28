2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio Gov. DeWine visits Tri-C campus in Cleveland

By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor in Ohio visited Northeast Ohio on Tuesday to discuss the furthering development of the region’s workforce with a focus on manufacturing jobs.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine stopped at the Manufacturing Technology Center of Excellence, part of Cuyahoga Community College, for remarks.

According to the Ohio governor’s office, approximately 2 million manufacturing jobs will be left vacant “due to a growing skills gap” over the next decade.

This story will be updated.

