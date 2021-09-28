2 Strong 4 Bullies
Text messages reveal new details during trial for 2020 double murder in Concord Township

New facts about the moments leading up to a double murder were revealed during the Blake Sargi trial. Prosecutors revealed text messages between one of the victims and Sargi.(Katie Tercek)
By Katie Tercek
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - New facts about the moments leading up to a double murder were revealed during the Blake Sargi trial on Tuesday.

Prosecutors revealed text messages between one of the victims and Sargi.

Dominic Hren, a Lake County Sheriff’s Office detective, took the stand Tuesday.

“I began to just briefly look through text message communication and any phone calls that were made from each of these phones,” said Hren.

The prosecutor revealed to the jury the messages between the defendant and one of the victims, William Larondez Jackson Jr.

The messages show the two agreed to meet up; both sides of the courtroom calling this a drug deal gone wrong.

Prosecutors said this meet-up resulted in Sargi shooting and killing Jackson and his wife, Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson, in a white SUV.

The prosecutor showed pictures of Sargi’s car he drove. Investigators found receipts in the car. One of those receipts was from a pawn shop.

Sargi’s parents haven’t sat in on his trial. Sargi’s lawyers said that’s because his parents are expected to take the stand.

