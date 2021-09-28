Toppled sign on I-77 southbound in Independence blocks traffic

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Traffic is down to one lane as of 6 a.m. Tuesday on I-77 southbound near Pleasant Valley.

Seven Hills Police said there’s debris on the road because a dump truck hit an overhead road sign.

The accident happened in a construction area when the dump truck had its bed up and hit the sign.

The left-center lane is the only lane that’s open.

I-77 SB: before Pleasant Valley, ONE LEFT CENTER LANE gets by. A truck hit the overhead sign. Slow approaching at about 30 MPH. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/ofmfKOgdYQ — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) September 28, 2021

