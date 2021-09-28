2 Strong 4 Bullies
Toppled sign on I-77 southbound in Independence blocks traffic

By Jamie Sullivan
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Traffic is down to one lane as of 6 a.m. Tuesday on I-77 southbound near Pleasant Valley.

Seven Hills Police said there’s debris on the road because a dump truck hit an overhead road sign.

The accident happened in a construction area when the dump truck had its bed up and hit the sign.

The left-center lane is the only lane that’s open.

