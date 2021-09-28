2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Voter Registration Day in Cleveland: Where to get set to cast your vote

People voting at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on March 16.
People voting at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on March 16.((Source: WOIO))
By Steph Krane
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and organizations want to make sure people in Northeast Ohio know why it’s important to vote, as well as how they can cast their ballot.

Here’s a short list of organizations that are pitching in to make sure people are registered to vote ahead of the Nov. 2 general election.

  • The Cavaliers, Browns and Indians are teaming up for a voter registration event from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
  • Tri-C is hosting a virtual voter registration drive.
  • Cleveland Public Library, in partnership with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, is hosting a voter registration drive from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at 25 library branches throughout the city.
  • Select CMSD High Schools will help students who will be 18 years or older by Nov. 2 (the day of the General Election) register to vote.
  • The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections (2925 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland) will be open for voter registration from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Click here to see more events that are going on to get people registered to vote.

National Voter Registration Day started in 2012 to ensure Americans don’t miss out on voting in November general elections.

The National Voter Registration Day website asserts that as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote.

Voter turnout in the Sept. 14 primary election for Cleveland mayor was just over 16 percent.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
President Joe Biden walks from the podium after speaking about the end of the war in...
Republican US legislator from Ohio says he filed articles of impeachment against President Biden
Cleveland Browns and First Energy Stadium. Jan. 29, 2021
Ohio lawmakers call for removal of FirstEnergy name on Cleveland football stadium
Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio
U.S. Representative Anthony Gonzalez will not run for re-election