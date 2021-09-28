Voter Registration Day in Cleveland: Where to get set to cast your vote

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and organizations want to make sure people in Northeast Ohio know why it’s important to vote, as well as how they can cast their ballot.

Here’s a short list of organizations that are pitching in to make sure people are registered to vote ahead of the Nov. 2 general election.

The Cavaliers, Browns and Indians are teaming up for a voter registration event from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Tri-C is hosting a virtual voter registration drive

Cleveland Public Library, in partnership with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, is hosting a voter registration drive from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at 25 library branches throughout the city.

Select CMSD High Schools will help students who will be 18 years or older by Nov. 2 (the day of the General Election) register to vote.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections (2925 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland) will be open for voter registration from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Click here to see more events that are going on to get people registered to vote.

National Voter Registration Day started in 2012 to ensure Americans don’t miss out on voting in November general elections.

The National Voter Registration Day website asserts that as many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote.

Voter turnout in the Sept. 14 primary election for Cleveland mayor was just over 16 percent.

