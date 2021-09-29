2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2nd suspect sentenced in connection to 2020 murder of Euclid fashion model

Left to right: Curtis Gatheright, Daylonta Jones
Left to right: Curtis Gatheright, Daylonta Jones(Source: Provided to WOIO)
By Chris Anderson and Brian Duffy
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The second of two suspects who pleaded guilty in connection to the deadly shooting of a fashion model in Euclid faced a Cuyahoga County judge for sentencing on Wednesday morning.

Daylonta Jones previously pleaded guilty to charges that include involuntary manslaughter, robbery, and felonious assault.

According to investigators, Jones and Curtis Gatheright approached Shalaymiah Moore’s car during a robbery attempt in October 2020 on Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid.

The 34-year-old woman attempted to drive away, but she was shot in the back by Gatheright.

Moore was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Shalaymiah Moore died in an early morning shooting in Euclid
Shalaymiah Moore died in an early morning shooting in Euclid(Family Photo)

Gatheright, the convicted gunman, was sentenced last week to serve life in prison with parole eligibility after 28 years. He pleaded guilty in August to aggravated murder and felonious assault for Moore’s death.

Jones was also supposed to be sentenced last week, but his attorney tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a days-long delay for the court proceedings.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Lamar Hudson Jr. at arraignment
Suspect accused of killing his own father breaks down in tears after facing brother in Elyria court
Police say a man was shot just off a local college campus Tuesday. And, just feet away, federal...
US Marshalls serving weapons warrant arrest man, apprehend another suspect in an unrelated shooting just off the University of Akron campus
(Source: WOIO)
Grand jury indicts man accused of stabbing Cleveland EMS Captain
FILE
Barberton Schools suspends transportation services for main bus routes due to pandemic staffing challenges