2nd suspect sentenced in connection to 2020 murder of Euclid fashion model

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The second of two suspects who pleaded guilty in connection to the deadly shooting of a fashion model in Euclid faced a Cuyahoga County judge for sentencing on Wednesday morning.

Daylonta Jones previously pleaded guilty to charges that include involuntary manslaughter, robbery, and felonious assault.

According to investigators, Jones and Curtis Gatheright approached Shalaymiah Moore’s car during a robbery attempt in October 2020 on Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid.

The 34-year-old woman attempted to drive away, but she was shot in the back by Gatheright.

Moore was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Shalaymiah Moore died in an early morning shooting in Euclid (Family Photo)

Gatheright, the convicted gunman, was sentenced last week to serve life in prison with parole eligibility after 28 years. He pleaded guilty in August to aggravated murder and felonious assault for Moore’s death.

Jones was also supposed to be sentenced last week, but his attorney tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a days-long delay for the court proceedings.

