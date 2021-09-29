2 Strong 4 Bullies
Accomplice sentenced to 25 years in prison for 2020 murder of Euclid fashion model

By Harry Boomer
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Daylonta Jones stood up and apologized to the family of Shalaymiah Moore in court on Sept. 29.

The mother and aspiring model was shot by his accomplice Curtis Gatheright, but because the two planned the action together, they both will spend decades behind bars.

Moore’s family was very outspoken and emotional in court as they asked Judge David Matia for a harsh sentence.

“Only a savage would kill someone and return back to work. My daughter’s life mattered to us. To get a call to rush to ER was devastating, to say the least,” Shalaymiah’s mother said.

A hurt and frustration echoed by Keisha Moore, Shalaymiah’s sister.

“It’s so many killings in the city of Cleveland. It’s like a black cloud. But it just hits different when it hits home,” Keisha Moore said. “She did not deserve to be murdered. She did not take anything from y’all. She did not do anything to y’all. So, for y’all to take her life, shoot her in the back and it went straight through. I just don’t under why would you do something like that.”

Daylonta Jones was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in Moore’s murder.

Shalaymiah Moore leaves son and grieving family
Shalaymiah Moore leaves son and grieving family(Cleveland)

