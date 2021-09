AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - On Aug. 22, the pictured suspect pistol-whipped and robbed the victim at gunpoint.

You can contact Akron Police Detective J. Pasheilich at 330-375-2463 or refer to the Facebook post for other reporting options.

