Amherst Junior High student cited for ‘joke’ of having bomb in her bookbag

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Amherst Police confirmed an Amherst Junior High School student was cited after she joked about having a bomb in her bookbag on Sept. 29.

APD officers were sent to the school after “the student thought she was being funny when she said she had a bomb in her bookbag,” according to police.

“While the statement may not have seemed serious to the student at the time, it did rise to the level requiring action by the school staff,” police said.

Police said officers and school administration spoke to the student of the “off-the-cuff and unfunny joke.”

School disciplinary measures are pending and Amherst Police cited the student for disorderly conduct, according to APD.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.