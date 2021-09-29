‘Angel’ joins Richmond Heights Police Department as community policing K-9

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A new member of the Richmond Heights Police Department requires a collar, leash, and lots of treats.

“Angel” a German Shepherd is the new community policing K-9. The dog will be used for community outreach including things like hospital visits, search and rescue operations for missing persons and various situations involving veterans.

Lt. Denise DeBiase works with “Angel”. Lt. DeBiase will join 19 News This Morning Anchor Damon Maloney to discuss the new community policing k-9 role.

