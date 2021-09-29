2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Avon Lake City Council approves $500 fine for drivers that illegally pass a stopped school bus

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Avon Lake City Council unanimously approved a new measure Monday night.

It calls for a five hundred to seven hundred dollar minimum fine for anyone illegally passing a stopped school bus.

It’s their way of stopping a tragedy before it happens.

Making sure drivers think twice before passing in front of a school bus when children are crossing the road.

Carrie Senko is a Grandmother.

She fears for the safety of her grandchildren.

“I don’t think it’s harsh at all as a matter of fact personally I think if they do it a second time they should be arrested & their driver’s license should be lifted for a certain period of time,” she said.

Ohio law requires drivers to stop at least 10 feet away from school buses with their red flashing lights on and stop sign extended on roads with fewer than four lanes.

Ned Lauver is the Director of Operations for the School District.

He thinks the price of the fines are fair.

“Kindergarten, First Grade, Second Grade, about to cross that road & so we need that awareness piece because a 500 dollar sign pales in comparison to if we were unfortunate enough if we had a crash involving a child,” Lauver said.

Lauver says this is the best way to curb distracted driving.

“When you see kids slow down & that’s message we want to send out when we see students and school buses slow down and pay attention to the road because it’s everywhere it’s region wide,” he added.

Joe Senko echoed the same sentiment.

He recalls at least 2 close calls recently.

“Yes definitely you know everybody wants to make sure the kids are safe & if you’re in that much of a hurry you should’ve left you should’ve left 10 minutes earlier,” Senko said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Longtime business booming in Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood
Longtime business booming in Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood
Son of Army sergeant found shot to death in car arrested for murder
Son of Army sergeant found shot to death in car arrested for murder
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Pilot uninjured after plane crash lands in open Pike Township field
On Tuesday, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District announced they will be extending their...
Cleveland schools extending mask mandate at least through October