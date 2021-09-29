Avon Lake City Council approves $500 fine for drivers that illegally pass a stopped school bus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Avon Lake City Council unanimously approved a new measure Monday night.

It calls for a five hundred to seven hundred dollar minimum fine for anyone illegally passing a stopped school bus.

It’s their way of stopping a tragedy before it happens.

Making sure drivers think twice before passing in front of a school bus when children are crossing the road.

Carrie Senko is a Grandmother.

She fears for the safety of her grandchildren.

“I don’t think it’s harsh at all as a matter of fact personally I think if they do it a second time they should be arrested & their driver’s license should be lifted for a certain period of time,” she said.

Ohio law requires drivers to stop at least 10 feet away from school buses with their red flashing lights on and stop sign extended on roads with fewer than four lanes.

Ned Lauver is the Director of Operations for the School District.

He thinks the price of the fines are fair.

“Kindergarten, First Grade, Second Grade, about to cross that road & so we need that awareness piece because a 500 dollar sign pales in comparison to if we were unfortunate enough if we had a crash involving a child,” Lauver said.

Lauver says this is the best way to curb distracted driving.

“When you see kids slow down & that’s message we want to send out when we see students and school buses slow down and pay attention to the road because it’s everywhere it’s region wide,” he added.

Joe Senko echoed the same sentiment.

He recalls at least 2 close calls recently.

“Yes definitely you know everybody wants to make sure the kids are safe & if you’re in that much of a hurry you should’ve left you should’ve left 10 minutes earlier,” Senko said.

