Barberton Schools suspends transportation services for main bus routes due to pandemic staffing challenges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Barberton City Schools officials announced that the district’s transportation services along main bus routes for students are temporarily suspended due to challenges stemming from the pandemic.

The change, which is in effect from Sept. 29 through Oct. 7, impacts students who rely on transportation along only the district’s main bus routes.

According to the Barberton City School District, temporarily suspending main bus service was necessary due to a lack of drivers staffing bus routes due to multiple reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Mike DeWine previously said he is in communication with the Ohio National Guard about potentially relying in members to get children to and from school amid the nationwide bus driver shortage.

Bus services for preschoolers, 4 Cities Compact, students with special needs, and afterschool activities is not impacted.

Normal bus service is expected to resume on Monday, Oct. 11.

